Short Interest in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) Expands By 84.4%

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a growth of 84.4% from the July 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF stock traded down $1.02 on Friday, reaching $46.67. 203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,224. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a 1-year low of $42.78 and a 1-year high of $65.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.88.
iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.546 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (ENZL)
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
- Salesforce Stock Could Have Long Term Potential After Earnings
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.