Short Interest in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) Expands By 84.4%

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a growth of 84.4% from the July 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF stock traded down $1.02 on Friday, reaching $46.67. 203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,224. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a 1-year low of $42.78 and a 1-year high of $65.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.88.

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.546 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENZL. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000.

