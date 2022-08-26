Short Interest in JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) Expands By 316.1%

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 316.1% from the July 31st total of 3,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of JAN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.09. The stock had a trading volume of 8,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.80. JanOne has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $8.11.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JanOne stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.40% of JanOne at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

JanOne Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, licensing, developing, partnering, and commercializing novel, non-opioid, and non-addictive therapies to address the unmet medical need for the treatment of pain and addiction. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Recycling, and Technology.

