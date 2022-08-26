Short Interest in Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Declines By 77.6%

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 77.6% from the July 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JRONY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €25.00 ($25.51) to €27.00 ($27.55) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €20.00 ($20.41) to €22.00 ($22.45) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.72.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Stock Performance

JRONY traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $45.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,019. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.58. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 12-month low of $37.45 and a 12-month high of $50.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.66.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,250 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 290 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 819 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

Featured Stories

