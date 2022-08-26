Short Interest in Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Rises By 726.7%

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, an increase of 726.7% from the July 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Kyocera Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of KYOCY stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.40. 158,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,042. The firm has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.47. Kyocera has a fifty-two week low of $50.41 and a fifty-two week high of $67.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.96.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. Kyocera had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Kyocera will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

About Kyocera

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Core Components Business, Electronic Components Business, and Solutions Business segments. The company offers fine ceramic components; automotive components; optical components; and inorganic and organic ceramic packages, and boards for use in industrial machinery, general industrial, smartphones and communication infrastructures, and automotive-related markets.

