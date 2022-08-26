Short Interest in Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTNC) Drops By 64.2%

Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 64.2% from the July 31st total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,842,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Labor Smart Stock Performance

LTNC remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Friday. 269,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,358,482. Labor Smart has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

Get Labor Smart alerts:

Labor Smart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Labor SMART, Inc provides temporary blue-collar staffing services. It supplies general laborers on demand to the light industries, including manufacturing, logistics, and warehousing, skilled trade’s people and general laborers to commercial construction industries. The company was founded by Christopher Ryan Schadel on May 31, 2011 and is headquartered in Powder Springs, GA.

Receive News & Ratings for Labor Smart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labor Smart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.