Short Interest in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Declines By 55.2%

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, a decline of 55.2% from the July 31st total of 8,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Shares of LXRX opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.30. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $6.33.
In related news, Director International S.C.A. Artal purchased 16,173,800 shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $40,434,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,433,261 shares in the company, valued at $121,083,152.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LXRX shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain.
