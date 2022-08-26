Short Interest in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Declines By 55.2%

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, a decline of 55.2% from the July 31st total of 8,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of LXRX opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.30. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $6.33.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director International S.C.A. Artal purchased 16,173,800 shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $40,434,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,433,261 shares in the company, valued at $121,083,152.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 772,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 277,540 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $420,000. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LXRX shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.