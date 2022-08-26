Short Interest in Mercato Partners Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MPRA) Drops By 81.5%

Mercato Partners Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MPRA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 81.5% from the July 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Mercato Partners Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MPRA remained flat at $10.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average is $9.96. Mercato Partners Acquisition has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPRA. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Mercato Partners Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercato Partners Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercato Partners Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercato Partners Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercato Partners Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $876,000.

About Mercato Partners Acquisition

Mercato Partners Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying, acquiring, and operating a business in technology or branded consumer products sector.

