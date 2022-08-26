Short Interest in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Drops By 94.8%

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 94.8% from the July 31st total of 92,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NUO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.80. The company had a trading volume of 32,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,412. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.14 and a 1 year high of $16.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.33.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund

In other Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund news, insider Young L. Robert purchased 14,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.14 per share, with a total value of $184,748.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,748.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,219,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 231.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 112,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 78,670 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $782,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 186.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 88,062 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 57,362 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 359,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,740,000 after buying an additional 50,696 shares during the period.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

