Short Interest in Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Expands By 125.0%

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the July 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Proximus Stock Up 0.8 %

BGAOY traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,865. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.32. Proximus has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $4.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BGAOY shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Proximus from €13.90 ($14.18) to €13.30 ($13.57) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Proximus from €21.50 ($21.94) to €12.50 ($12.76) in a research note on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Proximus from €20.50 ($20.92) to €18.00 ($18.37) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Proximus from €17.00 ($17.35) to €15.50 ($15.82) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

About Proximus

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses; telecommunication, ICT infrastructure, multi-cloud, digital finance, cybersecurity, business applications, and managed and training services to medium and large companies, and public administrations; and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

Featured Articles

