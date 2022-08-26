Short Interest in SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) Increases By 1,984.6%

SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,500 shares, a growth of 1,984.6% from the July 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,686,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SPYR Stock Performance

Shares of SPYR stock remained flat at $0.02 on Thursday. 231,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,106. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03. SPYR has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10.

Get SPYR alerts:

About SPYR

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

SPYR, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company, through its subsidiary, Applied Magix, Inc, develops and resells Apple ecosystem compatible products with focus on the smart home market. The company was formerly known as Eat at Joe's, Ltd. and changed its name to SPYR, Inc in March 2015.

Receive News & Ratings for SPYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPYR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.