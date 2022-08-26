Short Interest in Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRNW) Increases By 81.3%

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRNW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 81.3% from the July 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Stran & Company, Inc. Stock Down 13.8 %

STRNW stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.25. 730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,410. Stran & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.27.

About Stran & Company, Inc.

Stran & Company, Inc provides outsourced marketing solutions. The company offers clients custom sourcing services; and e-commerce solutions for promoting branded merchandise and other promotional products, managing promotional loyalty and incentives, print collateral and event assets, order and inventory management, designing and hosting online retail popup shops, fixed public retail online stores, and online business-to-business service offerings.

