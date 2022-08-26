Short Interest in Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRNW) Increases By 81.3%

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRNW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 81.3% from the July 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Stran & Company, Inc. Stock Down 13.8 %
STRNW stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.25. 730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,410. Stran & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.27.
About Stran & Company, Inc.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stran & Company, Inc. (STRNW)
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
- Salesforce Stock Could Have Long Term Potential After Earnings
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Stran & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stran & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.