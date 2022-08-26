Short Interest in TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Drops By 92.2%

TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 92.2% from the July 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TeamViewer Stock Up 2.3 %

TeamViewer stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.12. 2,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,711. TeamViewer has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $18.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on TeamViewer from €17.00 ($17.35) to €15.00 ($15.31) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TeamViewer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TeamViewer from €17.00 ($17.35) to €12.75 ($13.01) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of TeamViewer from €16.00 ($16.33) to €14.00 ($14.29) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.15.

TeamViewer Company Profile

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers TeamViewer, a remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Assist AR, a remote support solution with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly access, control, and manage connected products from anywhere.

