Short Interest in TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) Drops By 71.8%

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 71.8% from the July 31st total of 3,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
TESSCO Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %
TESSCO Technologies stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.37. The stock had a trading volume of 13,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,531. TESSCO Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $8.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.04 million, a PE ratio of -38.35 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.86.
TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $112.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.60 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. Analysts expect that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on TESSCO Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
TESSCO Technologies Company Profile
TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TESSCO Technologies (TESS)
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- ShockWave Stuns With 40% Post-Earnings Price Move: Is It A Buy?
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for TESSCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESSCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.