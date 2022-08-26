Short Interest in TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) Drops By 71.8%

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 71.8% from the July 31st total of 3,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TESSCO Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

TESSCO Technologies stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.37. The stock had a trading volume of 13,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,531. TESSCO Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $8.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.04 million, a PE ratio of -38.35 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.86.

Get TESSCO Technologies alerts:

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $112.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.60 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. Analysts expect that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 30.9% in the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 496,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 117,320 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 93,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA increased its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 728,352 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after buying an additional 29,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on TESSCO Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TESSCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESSCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.