Short Interest in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Decreases By 96.8%

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 96.8% from the July 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CSS LLC IL boosted its position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 23.0% during the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 114,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 21,485 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 14.1% during the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 576,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 71,308 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 17.8% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 33,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 44.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of CUBA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.53. 44,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,826. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.73.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Cuts Dividend

About The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.36%.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

