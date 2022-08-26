Short Interest in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Declines By 78.8%

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a decrease of 78.8% from the July 31st total of 102,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:ESPO traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.33. The company had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,174. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.94. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 1 year low of $45.10 and a 1 year high of $76.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 112,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,533,000 after buying an additional 17,085 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000.

