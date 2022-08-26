Short Interest in Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Decreases By 82.0%

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,800 shares, a decline of 82.0% from the July 31st total of 642,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Vascular Biogenics Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VBLT opened at $0.23 on Friday. Vascular Biogenics has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $2.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.31.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 80.16% and a negative net margin of 6,201.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vascular Biogenics

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VBLT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Vascular Biogenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vascular Biogenics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Point Capital LP bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter worth $5,108,000. DLD Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 29.4% in the first quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 550,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the second quarter worth about $225,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

