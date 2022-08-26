Short Interest in Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Decreases By 82.0%

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,800 shares, a decline of 82.0% from the July 31st total of 642,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Vascular Biogenics Trading Up 5.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VBLT opened at $0.23 on Friday. Vascular Biogenics has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $2.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.31.
Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 80.16% and a negative net margin of 6,201.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Point Capital LP bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter worth $5,108,000. DLD Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 29.4% in the first quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 550,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the second quarter worth about $225,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.
Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.
