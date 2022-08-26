Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 526,800 shares, a decrease of 55.0% from the July 31st total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 463,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Sigma Lithium Trading Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ SGML opened at $24.91 on Friday. Sigma Lithium has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $25.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.36.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Sigma Lithium from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.
Institutional Trading of Sigma Lithium
Sigma Lithium Company Profile
Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.
