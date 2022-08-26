Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 526,800 shares, a decrease of 55.0% from the July 31st total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 463,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Sigma Lithium Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ SGML opened at $24.91 on Friday. Sigma Lithium has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $25.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.36.

Get Sigma Lithium alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Sigma Lithium from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at $1,024,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sigma Lithium by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,037,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after purchasing an additional 37,543 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Sigma Lithium by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 320,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 13,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 6.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.