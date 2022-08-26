Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Sets New 1-Year High at $47.64

Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $47.64 and last traded at $47.23, with a volume of 648 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.89.

Silgan Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

Silgan ( NASDAQ:SLGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Silgan’s payout ratio is 19.34%.

Institutional Trading of Silgan

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLGN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Silgan by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,657,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,228,000 after acquiring an additional 77,304 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,310,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,481,000 after purchasing an additional 528,349 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,831,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,099,000 after purchasing an additional 29,382 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,327,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,612,000 after purchasing an additional 114,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,315,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,040,000 after purchasing an additional 16,717 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Further Reading

