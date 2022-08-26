Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a drop of 91.6% from the July 31st total of 120,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Separately, Macquarie raised shares of Silver Lake Resources to a “buy” rating and set a $2.10 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVLKF remained flat at $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. Silver Lake Resources has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.19.

Silver Lake Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and copper concentrates in Eastern Goldfields and Midwest regions of Western Australia. The company holds interests in the Deflector Gold Copper project that produces gold bullion and gold-copper concentrates located in the Southern Murchison region of Western Australia, including development and ramp up of a secondary high grade ore source at Rothsay; and Mount Monger operations, which produce gold bullion located within the Kalgoorlie terrane subdivision of the Eastern Goldfields Province.

