Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) Short Interest Update

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 84.2% from the July 31st total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 619,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Simulated Environment Concepts Price Performance

Shares of SMEV remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 205,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,939. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01. Simulated Environment Concepts has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.

Get Simulated Environment Concepts alerts:

About Simulated Environment Concepts

(Get Rating)

Read More

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of medical, health, and wellness equipments in the United States and internationally. Its products include SpaCapsule, a robotic massage therapy system used for medical rehabilitation, relaxation, weight loss, slimming, cellulite management, and general wellness; and PTjetCapsule.

Receive News & Ratings for Simulated Environment Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulated Environment Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.