Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) Short Interest Update

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 84.2% from the July 31st total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 619,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Simulated Environment Concepts Price Performance
Shares of SMEV remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 205,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,939. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01. Simulated Environment Concepts has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.
About Simulated Environment Concepts
