Siren Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.49 Million (SI)

Siren (SI) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One Siren coin can now be bought for about $0.0662 or 0.00000331 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Siren has a total market cap of $1.49 million and $9,905.00 worth of Siren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Siren has traded up 23.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Siren Coin Profile

SI is a coin. It launched on November 14th, 2020. Siren’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,446,120 coins. Siren’s official Twitter account is @sirenprotocol.

Siren Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SIREN is a distributed protocol for creating, trading, and redeeming fully-collateralized options contracts for any ERC-20 token on Ethereum. Siren uses a fully-collateralized approach to writing options that don’t require any oracles to function. A single MarketsRegistry contract creates and coordinates individual markets. Once a Market contract is created anyone can interact with it in a permissionless manner. The solvency of a position is ensured at all times by the collateral locked in the smart contract. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siren should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

