Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Short Interest Down 61.4% in August

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 537,100 shares, a decline of 61.4% from the July 31st total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 494,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Trading Down 1.1 %

TSLX traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.23. 459,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,325. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.12. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $24.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.05.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 44.20%. The business had revenue of $63.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.95 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Sixth Street Specialty Lending

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%. This is a boost from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,964,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,346,000 after buying an additional 32,660 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,418,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,237,000 after buying an additional 42,048 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,234,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,746,000 after buying an additional 212,401 shares during the period. Progeny 3 Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,106,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,768,000 after buying an additional 256,418 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 967,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,530,000 after buying an additional 94,277 shares during the period. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on TSLX shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

