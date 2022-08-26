SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $21.02

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.02 and last traded at $21.04, with a volume of 7794 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1,039.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 903.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

Featured Stories

