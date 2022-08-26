SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Shares Gap Down to $15.32

Shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.32, but opened at $14.70. SkyWater Technology shares last traded at $14.71, with a volume of 940 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.
SkyWater Technology Trading Down 4.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.44.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
SkyWater Technology Company Profile
SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.
See Also
