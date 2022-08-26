SmartMesh (SMT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.44 Million

SmartMesh (SMT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. In the last seven days, SmartMesh has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. One SmartMesh coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. SmartMesh has a market cap of $2.44 million and approximately $27,509.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SmartMesh Profile

SmartMesh (SMT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 coins. SmartMesh’s official website is smartmesh.io. SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SmartMesh

According to CryptoCompare, “The SmartMesh is a blockchain-based IoT protocol that enables smartphones, onboard devices and others to connect to each other without the Internet. The SmartMesh team will leverage the Ethererum blockchain to provide a faster, resilient, and a decentralized network with higher bandwidth than the Internet. The SmartMesh token (SMT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase products and services in the SmartMesh network, and also to encourage the SmartMesh node contributors. “

