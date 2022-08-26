Smaugs NFT (SMG) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $78.00

Smaugs NFT (SMG) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. One Smaugs NFT coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Smaugs NFT has a total market cap of $41,277.10 and approximately $78.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Smaugs NFT has traded up 97.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004692 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001651 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002203 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.60 or 0.00781599 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00016521 BTC.
Smaugs NFT Profile
Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft.
Buying and Selling Smaugs NFT
