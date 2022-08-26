Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Short Interest Update

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,100 shares, a growth of 4,506.7% from the July 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 302,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Snam Stock Performance

SNMRY stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.04. The company had a trading volume of 79,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,598. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average of $10.77. Snam has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $12.20.

Get Snam alerts:

About Snam

(Get Rating)

See Also

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with approximately 32,700 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

Receive News & Ratings for Snam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.