Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Short Interest Update

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,100 shares, a growth of 4,506.7% from the July 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 302,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Snam Stock Performance
SNMRY stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.04. The company had a trading volume of 79,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,598. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average of $10.77. Snam has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $12.20.
About Snam
