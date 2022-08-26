Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNA. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Snap-on
In related news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $108,975.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,953.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Snap-on news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total transaction of $108,975.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,953.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total value of $4,200,352.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,739,399.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Snap-on Stock Up 1.8 %
NYSE:SNA opened at $227.93 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $235.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $212.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12.
Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.36. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.14 EPS for the current year.
Snap-on Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.63%.
About Snap-on
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Snap-on (SNA)
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
- Salesforce Stock Could Have Long Term Potential After Earnings
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
- Is PayPal A Buy After Post-Earnings Price Jump?
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.