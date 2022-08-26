Snowball Market Cap Tops $166,943.48 (SNOB)

Snowball (SNOB) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Snowball has a total market capitalization of $166,943.48 and $66.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Snowball has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Snowball coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0324 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004825 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001620 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002164 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.71 or 0.00804198 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00016938 BTC.
Snowball Coin Profile
Snowball’s total supply is 17,734,467 coins and its circulating supply is 5,144,751 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball.
Snowball Coin Trading
