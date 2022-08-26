SNS Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

SNS Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 141.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 336,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197,293 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 2.0% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. SNS Financial Group LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $18,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 127.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,378,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942,572 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 138.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,769,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,957,000 after buying an additional 6,259,544 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.2% in the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,838,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,105,000 after buying an additional 3,903,057 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,362,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,417 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,292,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,272 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.75. The stock had a trading volume of 21,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008,394. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.38. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

