SNS Financial Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

SNS Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,844 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 1.2% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG traded down $6.22 on Friday, reaching $250.20. 37,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,952. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $213.19 and a twelve month high of $328.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $241.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.42.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

