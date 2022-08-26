SNS Financial Group LLC Has $3.15 Million Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

SNS Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.2% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 78.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.0% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply stock traded down $4.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $195.61. 6,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,536. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.84 and its 200-day moving average is $206.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.62%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler set a $253.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.79.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

