Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 54,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 248,943 shares.The stock last traded at $10.00 and had previously closed at $9.99.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPOD. Vazirani Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,932,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 149,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the 4th quarter valued at $5,110,000. Institutional investors own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV Company Profile

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.

