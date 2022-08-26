Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:IPOF)

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 69,416 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,665% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,932 call options.

Institutional Trading of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPOF. Fort Baker Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 127.0% in the 1st quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 7,671,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,109,000 after buying an additional 4,292,169 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 43,003.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,520,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,556,000 after buying an additional 1,517,157 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,209,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 1,973,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,598,000 after buying an additional 925,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 2nd quarter worth $6,488,000. Institutional investors own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI Stock Up 0.2 %

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.07. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $10.99.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI Company Profile

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

