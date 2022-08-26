Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SQM. StockNews.com cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $78.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $103.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.29.

Shares of NYSE SQM opened at $105.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.18. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1 year low of $46.13 and a 1 year high of $115.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter worth $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 15,400.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 91.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.99% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

