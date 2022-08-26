Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SQM. StockNews.com cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $78.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $103.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.29.
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Up 3.9 %
Shares of NYSE SQM opened at $105.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.18. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1 year low of $46.13 and a 1 year high of $115.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.86.
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.
