Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.40 Per Share

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Sonova in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Toomey now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.60. The consensus estimate for Sonova’s current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sonova’s FY2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Oddo Bhf downgraded Sonova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Sonova from CHF 435 to CHF 380 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sonova from CHF 399 to CHF 346 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Sonova from CHF 415 to CHF 380 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.67.

SONVY opened at $57.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.81 and its 200-day moving average is $70.45. Sonova has a 1-year low of $55.91 and a 1-year high of $87.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.546 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing care solutions for adults and children. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The company offers wireless communication products; rechargeable hearing aids; wireless headsets, speech enhanced hearables, audiophile headphones, microphones, and wireless transmission systems; and audiological care services.

