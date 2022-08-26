Sopra Steria Group SA (OTCMKTS:SPSAF) Short Interest Down 75.0% in August

Sopra Steria Group SA (OTCMKTS:SPSAF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Sopra Steria Group Price Performance

Sopra Steria Group stock remained flat at $188.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.00 and a 200 day moving average of $191.97. Sopra Steria Group has a 12-month low of $188.00 and a 12-month high of $190.00.

About Sopra Steria Group

Sopra Steria Group SA provides consulting, digital, and software development services in France and internationally. The company operates through five segments: France, United Kingdom, Other Europe, Sopra Banking Software, and Other Solutions. It offers consulting services, including business and technology consulting services for large companies and public bodies; systems integration services that covers information system lifecycle and transformation programs; and cybersecurity services.

