Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Position Reduced by Cook Street Consulting Inc.

Cook Street Consulting Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 674,729 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,155 shares during the quarter. Southwestern Energy comprises approximately 1.2% of Cook Street Consulting Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cook Street Consulting Inc. owned 0.06% of Southwestern Energy worth $4,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 204,726 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 323,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 50,002 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 734,971 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 234,157 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 70,377 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 22,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on SWN. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Southwestern Energy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Southwestern Energy from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.39.

Southwestern Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

SWN traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $7.84. 796,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,291,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.23. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $9.87.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 165.90%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 294.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to buy up to 13.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

