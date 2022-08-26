Sovryn (SOV) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $137,051.00

Sovryn (SOV) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 26th. One Sovryn coin can currently be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00002623 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sovryn has a total market cap of $12.49 million and $137,051.00 worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sovryn has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004708 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001660 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002208 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.65 or 0.00786640 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00016513 BTC.
About Sovryn
Sovryn’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,409,755 coins. The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/Sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @SovrynBTC.
Sovryn Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Sovryn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sovryn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.