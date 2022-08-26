S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLG) Stock Price Up 1.1%

S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLG – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.51 and last traded at $27.51. 7,744 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 12,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.22.

S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLG – Get Rating) by 81.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,889 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 3.09% of S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

