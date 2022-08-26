SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Shares Gap Down to $34.61

SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $34.61, but opened at $33.75. SP Plus shares last traded at $33.73, with a volume of 29 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on SP shares. StockNews.com lowered SP Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research upped their target price on SP Plus from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday.

SP Plus Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $788.96 million, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.94.

Insider Transactions at SP Plus

SP Plus ( NASDAQ:SP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. SP Plus had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SP Plus Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Toy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $137,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,677.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Robert Toy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $137,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,355 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,677.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,645,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $281,320 over the last quarter. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SP Plus

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SP Plus by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 12,028 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SP Plus in the second quarter valued at about $1,746,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SP Plus in the second quarter valued at about $286,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in SP Plus by 69.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 10,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in SP Plus by 7.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after buying an additional 10,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

