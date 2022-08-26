SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Reaches One Day Volume of $251,530.00

SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. In the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. SparkPoint Fuel has a market capitalization of $53,913.61 and $251,530.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004846 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001628 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.62 or 0.00807436 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00016879 BTC.
SparkPoint Fuel Coin Profile
SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi.
SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading
