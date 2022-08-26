Spartan Fund Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,000. Ares Acquisition makes up 0.6% of Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Ares Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ares Acquisition by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 102,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 37,755 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Ares Acquisition by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,607,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,721,000 after acquiring an additional 607,486 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,140,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $974,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ares Acquisition by 392.3% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Ares Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AAC remained flat at $9.90 during trading hours on Friday. 505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,469. Ares Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.82.

Ares Acquisition Profile

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

