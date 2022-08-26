SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,783 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.12. 70,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,156,860. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.01 and a fifty-two week high of $44.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.56.

