SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,134 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.19% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $40,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

SDY stock traded down $1.87 on Friday, hitting $127.85. 41,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,573. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $113.22 and a 1-year high of $133.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.19 and a 200-day moving average of $124.84.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

