SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.55. The stock had a trading volume of 52,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,573. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $113.22 and a 12-month high of $133.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.19 and its 200-day moving average is $124.84.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

