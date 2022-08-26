SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP) Position Cut by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,030 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOMP. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,604,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,679 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,625,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 4,253.5% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 180,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,374,000 after purchasing an additional 176,223 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,274,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 47.1% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 18,107 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA KOMP opened at $46.48 on Friday. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $68.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.34.

