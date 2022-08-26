Sperax Price Hits $0.0162 (SPA)

Sperax (SPA) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. One Sperax coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sperax has a total market cap of $21.04 million and $1.04 million worth of Sperax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sperax has traded 22.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,775.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,689.65 or 0.07759424 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00173986 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00023591 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.71 or 0.00265004 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.18 or 0.00708039 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.09 or 0.00588240 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Sperax Coin Profile

SPA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-n hashing algorithm. It launched on March 13th, 2014. Sperax’s total supply is 4,743,546,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,300,494,395 coins. Sperax’s official Twitter account is @SpainCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sperax is medium.com/sperax. Sperax’s official website is sperax.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “SPA is the native utility token for the Sperax blockchain. It fuels the ecosystem and reflects the value of the network. SPA also grants token holders the right to participate in the governance process in the system. “

