Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.44, Briefing.com reports. Splunk had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. The company had revenue of $798.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.63) earnings per share. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Splunk Trading Down 12.0 %

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $97.12 on Friday. Splunk has a 1 year low of $84.63 and a 1 year high of $176.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.54. The company has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Splunk

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $77,774.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,311 shares in the company, valued at $11,477,792.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $77,774.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,477,792.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $2,747,352.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Splunk in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Splunk by 430.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 965 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Splunk by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,800 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Splunk from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Splunk from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Splunk from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Splunk from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.25.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

