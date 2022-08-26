SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMAP) Short Interest Update

SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMAP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 75.4% from the July 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of SportsMap Tech Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition by 1,419.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in SportsMap Tech Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in SportsMap Tech Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $148,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in SportsMap Tech Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in SportsMap Tech Acquisition by 23.9% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 7,376 shares in the last quarter.

SportsMap Tech Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $9.97. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,303. SportsMap Tech Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93.

SportsMap Tech Acquisition Company Profile

SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

